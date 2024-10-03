Chargers’ Derwin James still looking to lower his targeting zone after returning from suspension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James came away with a couple important takeaways after serving a one-game suspension for repeated hits to defenseless receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers safety isn’t going to change his physical playing style, but he does have to consistently go lower when making a tackle. James did say he had to start hitting lower and tackle under the ball. The seventh-year safety has received plenty of attention since a Week 16 Monday night game at Indianapolis in 2022 when he drew two personal fouls in three plays in the first half. The latter was hitting Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin with the crown of his helmet. Since then, James has amassed nearly $800,000 in fines, including $708,333 in base salary for last week’s suspension.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.