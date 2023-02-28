Chargers’ Derrick Ansley has new role, but same objectives

Derrick Ansley says he doesn’t see much of a change in his role on the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff despite being promoted to defensive coordinator. Ansley was promoted from secondary coach to defensive coordinator on Monday. There was an opening after Renaldo Hill left to join Miami’s staff as pass game coordinator. Head coach Brandon Staley is expected to remain the defensive play-caller though. Ansley does have experience as a defensive coordinator. He spent two seasons leading the University of Tennessee’s defense before joining the Chargers in 2021.

