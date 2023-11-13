Chargers’ defense under Brandon Staley reaches new lows in shootout loss to Lions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ embattled and embarrassed defense reached new lows in Sunday’s 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions. After strong performances in comfortable wins against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, the Chargers regressed by allowing 533 yards to the balanced, physical and talented Lions. Detroit finished with more than 325 yards passing and 200 yards rushing for the first time in franchise history. And the Chargers lost while scoring 30 or more points for the fourth time in coach Brandon Staley’s three seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.