Chargers defense ready for challenge of facing high-powered Bengals offense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bud Dupree knows the challenge awaiting the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leading the league in passing yards and Ja’Marr Chase tops in receiving, it is a prime opportunity for the Chargers defense to show the rest of the league it should get more respect. The 6-3 Chargers — who have won three straight and four of five — have allowed a league-low 13.1 points per game and are trying to be the first team since the 1990 New York Giants to allow 20-or-fewer points in each of its first nine games. Four of the wins have come against offenses ranked 24th or lower.

