Chargers coordinator Moore taking offense through first lap through playbook

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kellen Moore is in his first season as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator after eight years in Dallas, including the last four as coordinator. Moore is putting the unit through what he called a first lap through the playbook during the Chargers’ ongoing voluntary on-field workouts. He is Justin Herbert’s third offensive coordinator in four seasons. Shane Steichen directed the Bolts offense under Anthony Lynn in 2020 before Lynn was fired at the end of the season. Joe Lombardi was the coordinator the past two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

