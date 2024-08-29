Chargers continue upgrading roster by acquiring QB Taylor Heinicke from Falcons

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has not been content to stand pat with seeing how his roster develops, especially when it comes to quarterback. The Chargers finalized their trade with Atlanta for Taylor Heinicke on Thursday for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2025 based on playing time. Heinicke gives the Chargers a veteran starter in case Justin Herbert goes down with an injury. Herbert missed two weeks during training camp because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. He missed the final four games last season because of a finger injury on his throwing hand.

