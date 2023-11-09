Chargers continue to struggle on offense as they prepare to face Lions

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) signs autographs for fans after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert was expected to be directing one of the NFL’s elite offenses this season. As the Los Angeles Chargers reach the midway point though, the offense remains a work in progress. The Chargers go into Sunday’s game against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions ranked 15th in the league in total offense, averaging 341 yards per game. In a crowded AFC, where 11 teams are .500 or better, Los Angeles needs to quickly fix its offensive shortcomings if it hopes to make the playoffs for a second straight season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.