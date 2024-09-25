Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh expresses disappointment over Derwin James’ 1-game suspension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh expressed his disappointment at safety Derwin James Jr.‘s one-game suspension by the NFL. The suspension comes at a bad time for the 2-1 Chargers going into Sunday’s game against 3-0 Kansas City. Not only will they be without James, but quarterback Justin Herbert, offensive tackles Rashaun Slater and Joe Alt and linebacker Joey Bosa are dealing with injuries. The league issued its suspension Monday night. James appealed the decision but it was upheld by hearing officer Derrick Brooks Tuesday night. James was jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union to hear the case.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.