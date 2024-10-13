Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh briefly leaves due to illness, Broncos’ Pat Surtain out with concussion

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was checked out in the medical tent before kickoff Sunday at Denver and then briefly headed to the locker room due to an illness. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over until Harbaugh returned midway through the first quarter with the Chargers ahead 3-0. Around the same time as Harbaugh went to the locker room, Denver’s standout cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a concussion breaking up a pass and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Surtain stayed down on the field as trainers ran over to the far side to check on him.

