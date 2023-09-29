Chargers center Corey Linsley to be placed on injured reserve with heart issue

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley will be placed on injured reserve with a heart issue. The 32-year-old Linsley is in his 10th NFL season and third with the Chargers. He played in all 215 offensive snaps in the first three games. The team said Linsey’s heart condition does not require emergency care. In a statement released by the team, Linsley said he is in good spirits and will keep meeting with doctors and specialists to gather information. Linsley has not practiced all week and had already been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

