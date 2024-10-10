Chargers, Broncos square off in matchup of 2 of the NFL’s stingiest defenses

Week 6 pits two of the league’s stingiest defenses when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Chargers are allowing the fewest points in the league at 12.5 per game. But the Broncos aren’t far behind at 14.6. Both teams’ defenses are keeping their teams afloat as they work out offensive issues. This game marks the first one for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh against the Broncos, who tried to hire him out of the University of Michigan before they hired Sean Payton instead.

