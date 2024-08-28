Chargers begin Jim Harbaugh era with plenty of questions on offense

After winning a national championship and being the subject of NCAA investigations at the University of Michigan, Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL in pursuit of the one thing that has eluded him — a Super Bowl title. Harbaugh took over the San Francisco 49ers and led them to the NFC championship game during his first season in 2011, but orchestrating the same turnaround with the Chargers will be more difficult. The Bolts haven’t won a division title since 2009, and made only three trips to the playoffs during Tom Telesco’s 10-plus seasons as general manager before he and coach Brandon Staley were fired with three games remaining last season.

