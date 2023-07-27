Chargers’ Austin Ekeler on plight of running backs: ‘We’re not just numbers on a page’

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has the most scrimmage touchdowns in the past two years and became the fifth running back in NFL history last season to have at least 100 catches in a season. It isn’t Ekeler’s on-field accomplishments though that gained attention throughout the offseason and leading into Los Angeles Chargers training camp. Instead, it has been about him trying to unite veteran running backs in seeking improved salaries along with fighting the narrative that the position has lost its value in a passing-heavy league.

