Chargers are expected to be without top RB Dobbins and could lean on QB Herbert against Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be missing top running back J.K. Dobbins when they play the Atlanta Falcons in a matchup of teams trying to solidify their playoff hopes. The Falcons continue to lead the weak NFC South at 6-5 despite two straight losses. The Chargers are 7-4 and could lean on quarterback Justin Herbert and their passing game to help make up for the loss of Dobbins. Herbert’s favorite option has been rookie Ladd McConkey, who will return to the state where he enjoyed his college success at the University of Georgia.

