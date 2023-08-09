Chargers’ Alohi Gilman keeps same level-headed approach despite raised expectations

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Alohi Gilman is expected to start at safety with Derwin James when the Los Angeles Chargers open the season on Sept. 10 against the Miami Dolphins. Gilman started six games last season, including the AFC wild-card game at Jacksonville. Gilman, a sixth-round selection in the 2020 draft out of Notre Dame, moved into a starting role late last year. When Nasir Adderley retired after four seasons, that solidified Gilman’s status. Coach Brandon Staley lauded the communication between James and Gilman during the early stages of camp when the installation process of putting in the defense is heavy.

