Chargers agree to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with Kellen Moore to become offensive coordinator. Moore spent the past eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including the past four as the offensive coordinator, but it was announced on Sunday night he would not return. Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts’ coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

