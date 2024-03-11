Chargers agree to deals RB Edwards, TE Dissly, AP source says; S Gilman re-signs

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards works out before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. Jim Harbaugh said upgrading the running game would be a major focus when he was hired as the Los Angeles Chargers' coach. The Bolts took a major step in that direction by agreeing to terms with Ravens running back Edwards. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

Running back Gus Edwards and tight end Will Dissly have agreed to contracts with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. Safety Alohi Gilman will re-sign with the Bolts, according to his agent, who announced the move on social media. Edwards rushed for 3,395 yards over five seasons with Baltimore, missing the 2021 season because of a knee injury. Dissly was with the Seattle Seahawks for six seasons. His strength is as a blocking tight end, something the Chargers have lacked.

