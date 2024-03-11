Chargers agree to deals RB Edwards, TE Dissly, AP source says; S Gilman re-signs

Running back Gus Edwards and tight end Will Dissly have agreed to contracts with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. Safety Alohi Gilman will re-sign with the Bolts, according to his agent, who announced the move on social media. Edwards rushed for 3,395 yards over five seasons with Baltimore, missing the 2021 season because of a knee injury. Dissly was with the Seattle Seahawks for six seasons. His strength is as a blocking tight end, something the Chargers have lacked.

