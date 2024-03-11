Chargers agree to a 2-year deal with RB Gus Edwards, AP source says

Gus Edwards has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. Edwards signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and rushed for 3,395 yards over five seasons, missing the 2021 season because of a knee injury. He set career highs last season with 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. The Chargers were 25th with 1,642 rushing yards and 96.6 yards per game last season.

