Chargers add depth to offensive line by signing former 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will look to get his career back on track with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers signed the former first-round pick on Wednesday. Leatherwood was the 17th overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2001 NFL draft. He started all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, with 13 coming at right guard. He also started at right guard during the Raiders’ playoff game at Cincinnati. Leatherwood was released by the Raiders during the 2022 preseason. He has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

