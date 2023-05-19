Chargers add depth to defensive line with signing of Nick Williams

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed Nick Williams on Friday, which adds some depth to their defensive line. Williams played eight games for the New York Giants last season, including seven starts. He had 15 tackles before his season was cut short due to a biceps injury. Williams will be going into his 10th season. He was a seventh-round selection by Pittsburgh in 2013 and has also played for the Detroit, Chicago, Miami and Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.