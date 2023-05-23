Chargers add $1.75 million in incentives to Ekeler’s contract, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Chargers have added $1.75 million in incentives to running back Austin Ekeler’s contract for the upcoming season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers have not announced the restructuring. Ekeler has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He could earn as much as $8 million this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.