Chargers activate wide receiver D.J. Chark from IR ahead of game vs. Browns

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers activated wide receiver D.J. Chark from injured reserve. The seventh-year receiver is expected to be in the lineup and make his debut with the Chargers on Sunday at Cleveland. Chark missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a groin injury during the final week of training camp. The Chargers also elevated cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to play against the Browns. Rookie wide receiver Brenden Rice was placed on IR on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

