Chargers acquiring quarterback Taylor Heinicke from Falcons, AP sources say

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are acquiring quarterback Taylor Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons, two people familiar with deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been an announcement. The Athletic was the first to report on the trade. Atlanta will receive a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2025 based on playing time. Heinicke gives the Chargers a veteran starter in case Justin Herbert goes down with an injury. Herbert missed two weeks during training camp because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Herbert returned to practice last week and remains on pace to start the Sept. 8 opener against the Los Vegas Raiders.

