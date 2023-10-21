Charged-up Netherlands decides to bat against struggling Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and decided to bat against last-place Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup. The Dutch have momentum on their side after they stunned high-flying South Africa by 38 runs at Dharamsala for their first points in the tournament four days ago. Without key legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, a weakened Sri Lanka bowling attack was smacked for 428 by South Africa in the opening game. Pakistan chased down a World Cup-record of 345 at Hyderabad and then Australia romped to five-wicket win over them with 88 balls to spare. Sri Lanka has a 5-0 record against the Netherlands and most recently beat the Dutch twice in World Cup qualifying in July.

