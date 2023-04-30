Chara sparks Timbers to 2-1 victory over St Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yimmi Chara scored late in the second half to rally the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City. Chara took a pass from Santiago Moreno and scored in the 82nd minute to help Portland (3-5-2) avenge a 2-1 home loss to expansion St. Louis City (6-3-1) earlier this season. Neither team scored until the Timbers’ Evander da Silva Ferreira delivered on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Célio Pompeu notched the equalizer for St. Louis City in the 79th minute with assists from Tomás Ostrák and Rasmus Alm.

