Chara sparks Timbers to 2-1 victory over St Louis

By The Associated Press
Portland Timbers' Juan David Mosquera (29) looks to pass the ball as St. Louis City's Tomas Ostrak (7) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Kane]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yimmi Chara scored late in the second half to rally the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City. Chara took a pass from Santiago Moreno and scored in the 82nd minute to help Portland (3-5-2) avenge a 2-1 home loss to expansion St. Louis City (6-3-1) earlier this season. Neither team scored until the Timbers’ Evander da Silva Ferreira delivered on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Célio Pompeu notched the equalizer for St. Louis City in the 79th minute with assists from Tomás Ostrák and Rasmus Alm.

