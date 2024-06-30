Chapman homers and Giants hit 10 doubles in 10-4 win over Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman homered and drove in three runs, and the San Francisco Giants hit a season-high 10 doubles to rout the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4 on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd of 40,428 at Oracle Park.

Every starter had a hit for the Giants, and San Francisco finished with a season-high 11 extra-base hits to take the rubber game for its first series win at home against the rival Dodgers since June 2022.

Los Angeles starter James Paxton (7-2) allowed a career-high nine earned runs and 12 hits in four innings, losing for the first time in four career starts against the Giants.

Jorge Soler, David Villar, Heliot Ramos and Patrick Bailey all had run-scoring doubles as San Francisco scored in each of the first four innings to build a 9-0 lead.

Bailey added another RBI double in the eighth.

Spencer Bivens (2-1) impressed in his first career start, limiting the Dodgers to one run and four hits with three strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Chris Taylor homered and doubled in a run for Los Angeles, which had won four straight series against the Giants.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.

San Francisco finished a 5-2 homestand with series wins against the Cubs and Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder surgery) is expected to resume playing catch early this week after being shut down last Monday due to lingering soreness.

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (left hip surgery/right shoulder soreness) began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose and was scheduled to pitch Sunday night.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants recalled RHP Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento and designated RHP Spencer Howard for assignment. Roupp pitched two innings in relief, allowing one run and two hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.75 ERA) will open a three-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night opposite RHP Ryne Nelson (5-6, 5.69).

Giants: RHP Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 5.79 ERA) will make his second career start Tuesday night as San Francisco begins a three-game series at Atlanta. The Braves will counter with RHP Reynaldo López (6-2, 1.70), who has won his last three starts and four straight decisions.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.