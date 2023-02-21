Chapman can earn up to $8.75M if he rebounds with Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75 million as part of his one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals if he regains a job as a regular closer. The left-hander, who turns 35 on Feb. 28, is guaranteed $3.75 million under the deal announced Jan. 27. Chapman can earn $2.5 million based on games and $2.5 million based on games finished. Chapman averaged 100.7 mph on his fastball in 2016 but dropped below 100 mph in 2018 and was at a career-low 97.5 last season. He was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA last season for the Yankees.

