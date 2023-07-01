Chapman back in bullpen for contender after trade to the Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aroldis Chapman is back in the bullpen for a division-leading team, though he won’t initially be the primary closer for the Texas Rangers. The once-dominant closer joined the AL West leaders on Saturday, a day after being acquired in a trade from the last-place Royals. Texas manager Bruce Bochy says Will Smith is going to stay in the closing role. Smith has 14 saves overall with 10 consecutive conversions since early May. The 35-year-old Chapman will likely be used much like he was in Kansas City, where the left-hander finished games in only seven of his 31 appearances.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.