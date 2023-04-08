Chaos, upset on final major weekend of Kentucky Derby preps
By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Offlee Naughty and jockey Velazquez, left, win the Grade II $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Santa Anita Park, in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Practical Move held off Japan’s Mandarin Hero by a nose to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby and solidify his status as a top contender in next month’s Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Practical Move ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.69. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, the 3-year-old colt paid $4, $3 and $2.20. At Keeneland, Tapit Trice won the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck. Lord Miles pulled a stunning upset at 59-1 odds to win the Wood Memorial in New York. All three winners earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 6.
