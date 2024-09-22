Chaos continues to reign at Roma as CEO Lina Souloukou resigns amid fan anger

ROME (AP) — A frenetic week continues at Roma as CEO and general manager Lina Souloukou has resigned amid reports she played a major part in coach Daniele De Rossi’s surprise dismissal. Roma fired De Rossi on Wednesday and hired Ivan Jurić in a move that was surprising despite the Giallorossi going winless in their opening four Italian league matches. Fans were outraged at the decision to fire their beloved former captain and there are protests planned for Sunday’s match at home to in-form Udinese. Many believe a falling out with Souloukou over the summer was a major reason why De Rossi was let go so early in the campaign and she reportedly had to have a security detail over the past few days.

