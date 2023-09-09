Channel chasing: Confusion over “Sunday Ticket”, Charter/Disney standoff has NFL concerned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL had its second-largest audience for Thursday’s Kickoff Game since 2015. All is not well for the league or many viewers for Sunday and Monday’s games. With YouTube and YouTube TV becoming the exclusive home of “NFL Sunday Ticket”, some viewers have been been confused over DirecTV advertising that all NFL games can be viewed on its service. Another headache for the NFL is the standoff between Spectrum/Charter and Disney Entertainment. Spectrum subscribers in New York City could be blacked out from viewing Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut on Monday night against Buffalo because ESPN and WABC went dark on Aug. 31.

