Changes could be on horizon for Jags after late-season collapse. Pederson says ‘our window’s now’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The biggest late-season collapse in Jacksonville Jaguars history should prompt changes. Coach Doug Pederson could easily justify tweaking his staff, including firing defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and/or offensive coordinator Press Taylor. It would be a bold move and seemingly out of character for Pederson considering his allegiance to assistants was one of the reasons he was let go in Philadelphia three years after winning a Super Bowl. Jacksonville (9-8) lost five of its final six games and failed miserably in a win-and-in game at Tennessee on Sunday. It was a head-scratching finish that should at least have Pederson contemplating parting with close friends and colleagues.

