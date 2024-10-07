Changes are coming to Aces after they fall short of three-peat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon wasn’t quite ready to look ahead. Sunday’s 76-62 loss to the New York Liberty ended the Aces’ season in the WNBA semifinals still too fresh in her ahead. But she acknowledged the organization couldn’t sit still if Las Vegas was to return to championship form. The Liberty exposed the Aces up front. A’ja Wilson was named MVP for the third time. But she needed help to contend with the likes of a Liberty frontcourt that includes Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. The Aces also received inconsistent play from their backcourt.

