Change of pace: Peter Laviolette brings an up-tempo style to Rangers as third coach in four seasons
NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Laviolette is the New York Rangers’ third coach in four seasons. His arrival in the offseason brought in another new system, a new philosophy, and new coaching style. However, the championship expectations remain the same. And Laviolette, who led Carolina to the Stanley Cup championship in 2006, knows how he wants the Rangers to play as they pursue their first Stanley Cup championship since 1994 — by pushing the puck and playing with speed. It’s a change that has been welcomed and embraced by the players after their stinging first-round exit against New Jersey that resulted in Gerard Gallant’s firing.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.