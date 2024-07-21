Chanettee Wannasaen wins LPGA Tour’s Dana Open for Children

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chanettee Wannasaen won the Dana Open for Children on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, birdieing the final two holes to hold off Haeran Ryu by a stroke. Three strokes ahead of playing partner Ryu entering the round, Wannasaen closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 20-under 264 at Highland Meadows. The 20-year-old Thai player won the Portland Classic last year. Ryu shot 65, also birdieing the final two holes. The South Korean player had six birdies and a bogey on the back nine. Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden and Ssu-Chia Cheng of Taiwan tied for third at 14 under, each shooting 68. China’s Xiyu “Janet” Lin and Mary Liu were 12 under.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.