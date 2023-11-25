Chandler throws for 404 yards and 3 TDs, with field goal giving North Texas 45-42 win over UAB

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns and Noah Rauschenberg kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to cap a 20-point fourth quarter for North Texas in a 45-42 win over UAB in both teams’ season finale on Saturday. UAB (4-8, 3-5) tied the game with 2:43 remaining on Lee Beebe’s 2-yard run before Ayo Adeyi’s 37-yard run helped drive UNT (5-7, 3-5) to the game-winning field goal. The Blazers led 28-14 at halftime, but UNT scored on six of its seven second-half possessions to eventually win. The offenses, both ranked in the top 25 nationally, combined for 1,149 yards.

