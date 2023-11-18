Chandler Smith’s 71-yard punt return highlights Samford’s 27-17 win over UT Martin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jay Stanton had 193 yards rushing and a touchdown, Chandler Smith added a 26-yard touchdown grab and a 71-yard punt return for a score less than 80 seconds apart, and Samford beat UT Martin 27-17. The teams combined for 27 points in the first quarter. Smith’s touchdown catch capped a three-play, 52-yard drive with 1:17 left in the quarter and he ended the frame with a long punt return for a 17-10 lead. Stanton’s 61-yard touchdown was the lone score in the third quarter and Wilson Beaverstock made a 40-yard field goal for a 17-point lead early in the fourth. Samford won five of its last seven games. UT Martin was coming off a victory to secure the program’s third consecutive conference championship with a share of the Big South-OVC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.