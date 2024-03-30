Chandler Smith wins spring NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway for the second year in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chandler Smith took the lead with 59 laps to go and won the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway for the second year in a row. Smith led a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday. It was the seventh time the organization has done that. Aric Almirola placed second and Taylor Gray third in his first start in the series. Corey Heim was fourth, Jesse Love was fifth and Bubba Pollard was sixth, also in his first start in the series. The victory was the second for Smith this season and the third of his career. He also won at Phoenix on March 9th.

