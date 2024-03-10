Chandler Smith wins second career Xfinity Series race after Justin Allgaier’s late flat tire

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler Smith won his second career Xfinity Series race on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway, earning a surprise victory for Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing after leader Justin Allgaier crashed with just four laps remaining. The 21-year-old Smith took the lead after Allgaier’s stunning crash and got a huge jump on the overtime restart, easily holding off Jesse Love and Sheldon Creed over the final two laps. Love finished second in his No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Creed ended up third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing two of the top three cars.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.