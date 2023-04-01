Chandler Smith earns first NASCAR Xfinity Series win

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chandler Smith outran John Hunter Nemechek out of a restart with six laps to go and won in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series for the first time at Richmond Raceway. Smith won in just his 10th career start in the series. Nemechek was second, followed by Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer.

