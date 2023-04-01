Chandler Smith earns first NASCAR Xfinity Series win
By HANK KURZ Jr. The Associated Press
Josh Berry (8) stops for a pit stop during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Caudill]
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chandler Smith outran John Hunter Nemechek out of a restart with six laps to go and won in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series for the first time at Richmond Raceway. Smith won in just his 10th career start in the series. Nemechek was second, followed by Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer.
Riley Herbst (98) runs in third place while a group of cars follow close behind during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Caudill
John Hunter Nemechek (20) drives during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Caudill
Chandler Smith (16) drives during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)