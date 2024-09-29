Chandler Morris throws 5 TD passes to 5 different receivers as North Texas rolls past Tulsa 52-20

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for 439 yards and five touchdown passes to five different receivers as North Texas routed Tulsa 52-20 in the American Athletic Conference opener for both schools. Makenzie McGill II dashed 75 yards one play after Tulsa kicked a 45-yard Seth Morgan field goal to put the Mean Green up 52-6 with 12:35 left.

