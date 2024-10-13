Chandler Morris, DT Sheffield lift North Texas to 41-37 victory over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Morris threw two of his four touchdown passes to DT Sheffield in the final 2:38 to rally North Texas to a 41-37 victory over Florida Atlantic. North Texas (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) trailed 37-27 when Morris capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive with an 8-yard scoring toss to Sheffield. North Texas got the ball back with 1:43 remaining and Morris hit Sheffield for a 3-yard touchdown at the end of a five-play drive for the lead. Shane Porter had a 34-yard run to set up a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Cam Fancher totaled 351 yards on 22-for-30 passing with one interception for FAU (2-4, 0-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.