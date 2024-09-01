Chandler Morris accounts for five touchdowns and North Texas tops South Alabama 52-38

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for 415 yards with three touchdowns and he added two rushing scores to help North Texas defeat South Alabama 52-38 in the season opener for both teams. The game was the debut for Major Applewhite as head coach of South Alabama. North Texas erupted for 38 points in the second half and did not punt after halftime. Among the scores was a blocked punt by Juwaun Price that CJ Garnett recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Damon Ward Jr. had 230 yards on 12 receptions, and he scored on a 3-yard reception in the second quarter and a 54-yarder in the third.

