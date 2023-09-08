Chandler Jones likely out when the Las Vegas Raiders open their season at Denver

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said defensive end Chandler Jones is not expected to play in Sunday’s season opener at the Denver Broncos. Jones hasn’t been in the Raiders’ facility this week. He twice posted disparaging remarks on social media about Raiders management before removing them. McDaniels also said Friday that backup cornerback Brandon Facyson is not expected to play against the Broncos because of a shin injury. The Raiders need to clear a roster spot by Saturday because running back Josh Jacobs received a commissioner’s exemption after not signing until Aug. 26.

