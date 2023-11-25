Chandler Fields accounts for 3 TDs; Louisiana-Lafayette bowl eligible with 52-21 rout of UL Monroe

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Chandler Fields accounted for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette became bowl eligible with its 52-21 rout of UL Monroe. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference) will play in a bowl game for a school-record sixth consecutive year. Fields opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run and then led four scoring drives of at least 47 yards in the second quarter. Fields’ 24-yard touchdown pass to Neal Johnson just before halftime gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 31-14 lead. Jiya Wright had a touchdown run and Dylan Howell scored on fumble recovery in the first half for UL Monroe (2-10, 0-8).

