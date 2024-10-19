Chandler Brayboy returns two kickoffs for touchdowns as Elon beats Albany, 30-14

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Brayboy became the first player in Elon history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns against an FCS opponent, sparking the Phoenix to a 30-14 victory over Albany. After Jojo Uga scored from the 2 on the game’s opening drive to give the Great Danes a 7-0 lead, Brayboy returned the kickoff 94 yards to tie the game. He returned the third-quarter kickoff, following Albany’s second touchdown, 93 yards for the game’s final touchdown. In between he caught four passes for 55 yards to become the sixth player in Elon history to record 2,000 yards receiving.

