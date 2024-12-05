Chance McMillian, Darrion Williams lead Texas Tech to 76-62 victory over DePaul

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Chance McMillian scored 22 points, Darrion Williams added 20 and Texas Tech defeated DePaul 76-62 in the Big 12-Big East Battle. Texas Tech opened the second half with a 21-7 run. After leading by one point at halftime, the Red Raiders led 59-44 at the under 12 time out. A 3-pointer by David Skrogman had DePaul within nine points with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but McMillian hit back-to-back jumpers and Texas Tech closed out the win on a 9-4 run. Jacob Meyer made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 14 points and JJ Traynor 11 for DePaul, which entered the game undefeated through seven games.

