Chance Harris’ 4th-quarter touchdown gives Morehead State and new coach Jason Woodman a 17-10 win

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Chance Harris weaved his way for an 18-yard touchdown and Morehead State defeated Central State (Ohio) 17-10 in a season opener Thursday night to give Jason Woodman his first victory as the Eagles’ head coach. Woodman came over from Division-II Fairmont State (West Virginia), where he had been a head coach since 2013. The game’s starting time was pushed back an hour because of weather. Two long gains by Tre Davis III set up Harris’ tiebreaking touchdown. Davis finished with 77 yards on 11 carries and Harris 74 yards on 10 carries.

