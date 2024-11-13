Chance Gray ties program record with 9 3-pointers to help No. 12 Ohio State women beat Charlotte

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chance Gray scored 14 of her career-high 31 points in the third quarter and she tied a program-best with nine 3-pointers to help No. 12 Ohio State beat Charlotte 94-53. Gray finished 9 of 14 from 3-point range to top her previous best of six makes. She tied Kelsey Mitchell’s record of nine 3-pointers set on Jan. 15, 2015. Charlotte scored nine straight points early in the third quarter to get within 19 points. But Gray made four 3-pointers in the final 5:10 of the third quarter, capped by a wide-open shot in transition in the closing seconds to extend Ohio State’s lead to 26 points. Gray also opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with her eighth 3-pointer.

