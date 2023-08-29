Chan Kim leaves his success on the Japan Golf Tour. Now he has a PGA Tour card

ATLANTA (AP) — Chan Kim has been making a comfortable living on the Japan Golf Tour with eight wins. But it was a lot of travel for the 33-year-old who grew up in Hawaii and played at Arizona State. When the world ranking changed its formula, he decided to try to the Korn Ferry Tour for a full season. Kim won the last two weeks. That was enough for him to earn a PGA Tour card for 2024. The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup season is over. The year is not. That’s why award ballots won’t be sent to players until November.

